FOXBORO, Mass. — Micah Parsons probably was the top talking point during news conferences at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday. But a close second was Mac Jones and his alleged low blow on Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner.

As you surely know by now, Gardner accused Jones of hitting him below the belt during the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ eventual victory in New York on Sunday. We since have seen questionable video evidence, a slew of NFL players condemn Jones and a Patriots legend strongly criticize New England’s franchise quarterback.

The league has opened an investigation into it and Jones might be fined (but not suspended). It’s a whole thing, and it’s pretty weird.

Three players, including Jones, spoke with reporters ahead of Wednesday’s practice. Predictably, all swatted away questions about the Gardner controversy.

Here are the full comments:

Mac Jones: “Yeah, I think, like I just said earlier, just really focused on the Cowboys. As you can see, just trying to prepare for a good defense. That’s my focus: trying to control the controllables. And I’m looking forward to just building this week. We got practice today. We got practice tomorrow and Friday. So, primetime game in a great stadium with a great football culture. So, that’s what I’m kind of looking forward to.”

David Andrews: “I mean, look, I haven’t really looked at it that much. I was in the middle of a dogpile. I had about 12 other guys laying on top of us after the quarterback sneak. So, I didn’t really see anything. So, you can ask Mac about that.”

Hunter Henry: “I’m focused on the Cowboys, honestly. We’re just trying to focus on this week. That was in the past, so just focusing on what we gotta do this week.”

We probably speak for the rest of New England in saying we hope this storyline dies as the week progresses. That said, there could be at least one additional update with the NFL set to announce all post-Week 3 fines/punishments Saturday.

Will Jones be fined for the fourth time in his career? We’ll just have to wait and see.

The Patriots are scheduled to kick off from Dallas at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.