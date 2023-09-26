The NFL could punish Mac Jones for his alleged cheap shot to the groin of New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner. But it won’t come in the form of a suspension.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on Tuesday reported the Patriots quarterback “isn’t expected to be suspended” for the incident, which took place during New England’s 15-10 win at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

“The NFL reviews all plays,” Pelissero added, “and it’s possible, though not certain, that Jones could be fined.”

Jones denied intentionally hitting Gardner, who responded by shoving the QB to the ground. But Jones’ track record could work against him.

The third-year pro was fined three times by the league last season — twice for unnecessary roughness, once for unsportsmanlike conduct — and has had multiple borderline plays that didn’t draw penalties or fines but angered players around the league.

Jones declined comment Monday when asked whether he’d heard from the NFL about the Gardner controversy. Asked about his reputation, Jones replied: “I can’t control that.”

“I try to be really competitive and go out there and be a good teammate and compete and come to work every day and put a lot of hours into it,” he said on WEEI’s “Jones & Mego with Arcand.” “I definitely care about football a lot. This game means a lot to me, and it means a lot to a lot of other guys that I play with. So I hope they can see that.”

The Patriots are preparing to visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.