Oops! Official Renderings Of Rays’ New Stadium Include Wander Franco Jersey

The Rays unveiled new designs for their new stadium, but there was a huge error that was missed prior to review.

Tampa Bay’s new stadium will be built in St. Petersburg, Fla., and the plan is for it to be ready by Opening Day in 2028. The rendering shown on social media featured what fans can anticipate in the field, the area around the stadium and the pyramid exterior.

What someone in production didn’t seem to notice was a fan wearing a Wander Franco jersey.

Franco has been on administrative leave since Aug. 22 and was under multiple investigations for having inappropriate relationships with minors. Major League Baseball likely will wait until the legal investigations in the Dominican Republic are completed before taking action on the 22-year-old. However, it’s very unlikely he will play in MLB ever again.

The Rays have made very little mention of their All-Star shortstop since the allegations surfaced, but the renderings of a fan wearing a Franco jersey didn’t help matters.

It’s likely these renderings were made well in advance and before Franco’s investigations, but something like that should have been under extreme scrutiny.

The images remained on social media, as of Wednesday afternoon, and there has not been an attempt from Tampa Bay to retract them and re-touch them by scrubbing out Franco’s name on the jersey.