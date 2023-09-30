Patriots’ Mac Jones Avoids Fine For Sauce Gardner Incident

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones’ pockets won’t take a hit this weekend.

Jones, who was under review for disciplinary action due to his incident with New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner in Week 3, was not fined by the NFL, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

The aforementioned incident occurred in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ victory over the Jets, with Gardner telling reporters following the game that New England’s signal-caller hit him in his “private parts.” That was enough to prompt a slew of responses from those around the league who mostly continued to slap that label on Jones.

Gardner later posted a close-up video of the incident, but Jones brushed off the claim — as did the NFL.

“Any discipline would’ve required sufficient video evidence to support Sauce Gardner’s accusation,” Pelissero posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “In this case, there wasn’t enough.”

Jones was fined $32,357 in 2022, accounting for half of the total fines handed down by the NFL to quarterbacks.

Featured image via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images