Tom Brady most likely won’t sign with the New York Jets in wake of Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending achilles injury.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion said Monday — one day after the Patriots honored him with a halftime ceremony — he’s “super content” with his decision to retire this NFL offseason.

He has a huge broadcasting contract with FOX and is part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s not like TB12 is stuck twiddling his thumbs after hanging up his cleats.

Yet there inevitably was speculation about Brady returning to the gridiron after Rodgers went down Monday night on just his fourth snap with the Jets, mostly because competent quarterback play could be all that stands between New York and a Super Bowl run.

Story continues below advertisement

Stephen A. Smith offered his two cents Tuesday on ESPN’s “First Take.” And while he understands the chatter, from a Jets perspective, he believes Brady should refuse to entertain such an idea.

“He’s a seven-time champion. Of course, you make that call (if you’re the Jets),” Smith said. “But here’s where I disagree. Number one, what you just highlighted, all the intricacies of (joining the Jets) — new system, new players, unfamiliar. It’s not like you would be going to Josh McDaniels, who once coached you. It’s not like you would be going to Bill O’Brien, who once coached you. You’re going to an entirely new situation. And by the way, Nathaniel Hackett is there (as Jets offensive coordinator). … That ain’t working. Just cancel that, OK? So, we get that out of the way.

“Number two, the stationary target that I pointed out. Number three, you haven’t been working out and getting yourself conditioned for an NFL season because you retired officially and you were looking to go into the (broadcast) booth after taking a year off, all of this other stuff. That’s number three. And number four, the level of competition in the AFC. You were in Tampa last year in the NFC. Now, you would be against Buffalo, against Miami, against Cincinnati, against Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Kansas City, Jacksonville, Los Angeles Chargers.

“I’m sorry. If I’m Tom Brady, hell no. I’m not putting myself in that position. I’m messing with my brand.”

Story continues below advertisement

All fair points.

The thought of contending for another championship might be enough for Brady to at least pick up the phone if the Jets called. But there are plenty of reasons why the idea is better in theory than in practice.

The Jets should explore adding a veteran option, either via free agency or trade, even if it’s to simply back up Zach Wilson. Just don’t expect Brady to waltz through the door in the Meadowlands to save the day.