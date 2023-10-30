Boston Bruins bench boss Jim Montgomery admitted the regular-season clash with the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Monday night carries a bit more for the group.
“It’s not one of 82,” Montgomery told reporters Monday afternoon, per the team. “I mean, they ended our season.”
Florida travels to Boston for the first time since knocking the Black and Gold out of the NHL playoffs after a historic run at the Presidents’ Trophy.
The Panthers are fresh off a victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday while the Bruins earned a win over the Detroit Red Wings the same night.
Danton Heinen, who signed a one-year contract with the Bruins on Monday, is expected to play on the fourth line with Johnny Beecher and Oskar Steen. Boston’s top line of Brad Marchand, Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak will remain the same after Saturday’s win.
Puck drop is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you watch full coverage on NESN starting at 6 p.m.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (7-0-1)
Brad Marchand — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
Trent Frederic — Matt Poitras — Morgan Geekie
Danton Heinen — Johnny Beecher — Oskar Steen
Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk
Linus Ullmark
FLORIDA PANTHERS (4-3-0)
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Nick Cousins
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Stenlund — Steven Lorentz
Gustav Forsling — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Josh Mahura — Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images