Boston Bruins bench boss Jim Montgomery admitted the regular-season clash with the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Monday night carries a bit more for the group.

“It’s not one of 82,” Montgomery told reporters Monday afternoon, per the team. “I mean, they ended our season.”

Florida travels to Boston for the first time since knocking the Black and Gold out of the NHL playoffs after a historic run at the Presidents’ Trophy.

The Panthers are fresh off a victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday while the Bruins earned a win over the Detroit Red Wings the same night.

Danton Heinen, who signed a one-year contract with the Bruins on Monday, is expected to play on the fourth line with Johnny Beecher and Oskar Steen. Boston’s top line of Brad Marchand, Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak will remain the same after Saturday’s win.

Puck drop is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you watch full coverage on NESN starting at 6 p.m.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (7-0-1)

Brad Marchand — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic — Matt Poitras — Morgan Geekie

Danton Heinen — Johnny Beecher — Oskar Steen

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

FLORIDA PANTHERS (4-3-0)

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Nick Cousins

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Stenlund — Steven Lorentz

Gustav Forsling — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Josh Mahura — Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky