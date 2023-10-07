Payton Pritchard is coming off an unremarkable season, but his Celtics teammate had a warning for those doubting the 2020 first-round pick.

Pritchard played a career-low 48 games last season due to injuries and a lack of a role in Joe Mazzulla’s system. The depth at the guard position for Boston also prevented Pritchard from playing meaningful minutes outside of injuries or when players needed rest.

But he’s flashed his talent at the end of the season with a historic triple-double performance that got Celtics fans excited for his potential. Despite his name floated in trade rumors, Boston kept Pritchard in its trade for Jrue Holiday — the Portland Trail Blazers reportedly had their eye on the fourth-year guard.

Pritchard has a chance to earn a role this season and play the minutes he feels he’s deserving of, and he’s ready to prove himself this season.

“… I think Payton’s had a great camp,” Sam Hauser told reporters Saturday, per CLNS Media. “He’s really, really been aggressive. He worked really hard this summer, and I think he’s out for blood this year. So I’m really excited to see what he brings to the table.”

Pritchard played for the Team USA Select team this past summer to help Team USA in their build-up for the FIBA World Cup. The 25-year-old earned rave reviews, and he could get his chance to prove himself on the Celtics when Boston plays its preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers this Sunday.