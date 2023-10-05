While the New Orleans Saints might be a bit unfamiliar with the New England Patriots given their limited head-to-head matchups, quarterback Derek Carr knows the challenges that come with facing Bill Belichick’s team.

Carr, who spent his first nine NFL seasons with the Raiders prior to joining the Saints this offseason, went 1-3 in his first four matchups with New England.

The veteran quarterback acknowledged the mental fatigue Belichick’s defenses present.

“So I know the challenge, and I know that night I will be extremely exhausted mentally,” Carr told reporters Wednesday, per the team. “It’s taxing on your mind. There’s a lot of things to handle, but I’m excited for that challenge. Any time you have the chance to go against the best, it’s a fun opportunity. But yeah, mentally taxing of a day for sure.”

Story continues below advertisement

New Orleans most recently faced New England in 2021 due to the league’s schedule change. Before that, the two squads met every four years.

The Saints offense will try to get back on track after a 26-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. New Orleans, which ranks 25th in points scored, did not score more than 20 points in any of its first four contests.

New Orleans also ranks 30th in passing touchdowns, 27th in rushing yards per carry and 25th in yards gained per pass attempt. Simply put, the Saints’ offense has underwhelmed to start the season.

Carr is optimistic the group will be able to bounce back as it heads to New England on Sunday. But the 32-year-old signal-caller also knows it won’t be easy.

Story continues below advertisement

“They try to take away what you like best, they try to make you play left-handed — all these different terms that are thrown around,” Carr told reporters. “There’s no denying his (Belichick’s) success. There’s no denying what he’s been able to accomplish and being one of, if not the best coach to ever coach football. That’s a pretty amazing statement.

“He’s time after time after time proven in any and all circumstances that he can get his guys ready to go and being able to take away your best things that you do, and attack what they feel are your weaknesses are things that they do great.”

Belichick certainly will have to get his guys ready again, especially since the defense will be without star pass rusher Matthew Judon and top cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Gonzalez reportedly will not return this season while Judon will be out for at least two months. Each suffered injuries against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.

The Patriots are a 1-point home favorite entering the contest at Gillette Stadium.