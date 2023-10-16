Jason McCourty couldn’t help but make fun of Adam Butler over his comments Sunday night, and who could blame him? Butler was asking for it.

In case you missed it, Butler, who began his career with the Patriots and now plays for the Raiders, ripped his former head coach after Las Vegas’ 21-17 home win over New England. The 29-year-old apparently took issue with Bill Belichick not seeking him out during the postgame pleasantries at Allegiant Stadium.

“It did make me very upset that Bill didn’t have the respect to say anything to me after the game,” Butler told reporters. “Not even congratulating me. You look good or you don’t look good. Whatever. … He didn’t say anything. Kind of felt disrespected. It made me feel bad.”

It was a lame take on multiple levels. First of all, it’s not like Belichick has time to make nice with all of his former players after every game. Second of all, it’s Adam Butler we’re talking about.

But the cherry on top was Butler’s wild postgame outfit, which certainly was a choice. And it served as the butt of a joke from McCourty, who spent four seasons as Butler’s teammate (including one with the Miami Dolphins).

“When you show up looking GOOD and our ex is there and they don’t even acknowledge you,” McCourty wrote on the X platform.

The joke landed with Patriots star Matthew Judon, who replied with a pair of laughing emojis.

😂😂 — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) October 16, 2023

While we’re on the subject of pleasantries, Jakobi Meyers spent a lot of time Sunday meeting with some of his former Patriots coaches and teammates. He also racked up 61 yards and caught a touchdown in the Raiders win.

One person whom he didn’t talk to: Belichick, who did take time to meet with Josh McDaniels. But the veteran receiver insisted there were no hard feelings.

Meyers and the Raiders now are 3-3 through six weeks. Belichick’s Patriots, meanwhile, are 1-5 for the first time since 1995.