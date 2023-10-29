While some buyers and sellers are harder to identify as we creep closer to Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, others are easier to pick out.

The Denver Broncos, who entered their Week 8 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at 2-5, are among the easiest.

“They’re absolutely sellers,” NFL insider Jay Glazer said Sunday during FOX’s pregame coverage.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters last week Denver was focused on winning with the group it currently has, not on the deadline. However, it’s fair to think view Payton’s comments as typical coach speak.

Glazer included Broncos wideouts Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton as potential candidates. The NFL insider reported the Broncos are seeking a second-round pick plus something else for Jeudy and a similar package for Sutton.

“But I think at the end, they’re going to come around on Tuesday and say ‘OK, what’s our best offer? And let’s go with that,'” Glazer said.

Glazer also mentioned a few teams around the league were calling about cornerback Patrick Surtain, but clarified the Broncos are not shopping the former first-rounder.