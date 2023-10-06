The New England Patriots made a concerning addition to their final Week 5 injury report.

Starting left tackle Trent Brown was listed as limited in Friday’s practice with a chest injury after fully participating in the previous two sessions. He’s one of 10 players officially designated as questionable for Sunday’s crucial game against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium.

Brown is one of the Patriots’ most important players, and he’s performed well when healthy this season. Losing him would cause major problems for the Patriots’ offensive line, which already has struggled to find a viable solution at right tackle.

The 30-year-old was present in the locker room after practice and appeared in good spirits.

Here is the full list of players listed as questionable for Sunday:

DL Christian Barmore, Knee (LP)

OL Trent Brown, Chest (LP)

ST Cody Davis, Knee (LP)

DL Trey Flowers, Foot (LP)

DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle (LP)

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle (LP)

OL Riley Reiff, Knee (LP)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Thigh (LP)

G Cole Strange, Knee (LP)

CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder (LP)

Reiff returned to practice from injured reserve this week, and Flowers and Davis did the same from the physically unable to perform list. All three are eligible to play against New Orleans but must first be added to the 53-man roster.

The Patriots entered Friday with no open roster spots but will have two once they place cornerback Christian Gonzalez and outside linebacker Matthew Judon on IR. Gonzalez and Judon both were ruled out for Sunday after suffering major injuries in last week’s loss to Dallas.

Gonzalez is expected to miss the rest of the season, while Judon, who underwent surgery this week, reportedly will be sidelined for at least the next two months.

Jones has not played since Week 1 as he nurses a nagging ankle injury, but head coach Bill Belichick said he upped his participation this week and has “a chance” to play against the Saints.

Strange has missed two games this season, including last week’s.

Newly reacquired cornerback J.C. Jackson is injury-free entering his first game back with the Patriots, according to the team. New England traded for Jackson three days after Gonzalez’s injury.

The Saints ruled out three players and listed four as questionable, including quarterback Derek Carr.

OUT

TE Juwan Johnson, Calf (DNP)

S Lonnie Johnson, Hamstring (DNP)

T Landon Young, Hip (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE

G Andrus Peat, Concussion (LP)

CB Paulson Adebo, Hamstring (LP)

QB Derek Carr, Right Shoulder (LP)

G/T James Hurst, Ankle (LP)