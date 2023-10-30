The New England Patriots reportedly are doing their homework as it relates to the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft class.

“I can just tell you guys for a fact the Patriots have had live-game exposure — and remember you have to make decisions on where you go with your scouts — they’ve had live-game exposure to every one of the top quarterbacks except Caleb Williams,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said on NBC Sports Boston’s “Sports Sunday.”

“I’m sure they’ll get to Caleb soon.”

Breer’s reporting Sunday night came just a few hours after the Patriots lost for the sixth time this season. Bill Belichick’s team currently sits dead last in the AFC and is staring down a top five pick.

Story continues below advertisement

“They are taking a very hard look at these guys,” Breer said. “And I think it’s reflective of where they are, too.

“Mac Jones, maybe you give him another year, but he hasn’t played well enough to where, if you have the second pick or the third pick or the fourth pick, you’re going to pass on a quarterback because he’s (Jones) here.”

Some of the top quarterback prospects include USC’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon’s Bo Nix. With how the campaign has played out for the Patriots, it’s fair to think those names might become more familiar to New England fans.