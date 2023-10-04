As of Wednesday morning, Bryce Baringer stands alone as the only punter employed by the Patriots.

Four days before New England’s Week 5 matchup with the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots released punter Corliss Waitman from their practice squad, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Waitman signed with New England in late March after the team released Jake Bailey, but the 28-year-old was cut in late August and rejoined the organization on the practice squad.

Waitman, who went undrafted in 2020 and has spent time with four teams since entering the NFL, lost the punter battle to Baringer, a 2023 sixth-round pick out of Michigan State. Entering Week 5, Baringer led the league in punts downed inside the 20-yard line and ranked sixth in the NFL in net yards.

The reported release of Waitman was overshadowed by much bigger Patriots news Wednesday, though. According to multiple reports, New England reunited with cornerback J.C. Jackson via a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers. The deal for Jackson was reported shortly before news broke that rookie corner Christian Gonzalez likely will be out for the remainder of the season due to a labrum injury.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots will try to improve to 2-3 on Sunday. Kickoff against the Saints is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET

