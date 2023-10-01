Sauce Gardner might want the Jets to take Colin Kaepernick up on his offer.

Rapper J. Cole recently publicized a letter Kaepernick wrote to the New York organization in the wake of Aaron Rodgers’ torn Achilles injury. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback offered his services to the Jets, specifically for the practice squad. However, Kaepernick noted how he could be a “real weapon” in the Meadowlands if New York decided to move off Zach Wilson.

Dov Kleiman reshared Kaepernick’s letter on the X platform, and 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner “liked” it.

It’s unclear if Gardner liked the post because he’s fed up with Wilson, remains a believer in Kaepernick or some combination of both. That said, a recent report claimed members of New York’s defense are “not happy” about the quarterback situation and the team could be “ready to implode.”

Kaepernick, who hasn’t played in an NFL game since New Year’s Day 2017, probably isn’t going to wind up in East Rutherford. The Jets recently brought in Trevor Siemian to provide some added depth behind Wilson. But Gardner’s like suggests he’s very ready for New York to make a change behind center.