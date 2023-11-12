Bill O’Brien earned the nickname “Teapot” for his proclivity to yell at players on the sideline, but for one former Patriots defender, Sunday’s outburst was child’s play.

New England was down 7-3 at halftime to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany, and it built up a solid drive at the start of the second half to put itself in position to score. However, Mac Jones stalled out the drive on third-and-3 on the Colts’ 17-yard line, and Chad Ryland proceeded to miss a field goal.

O’Brien went at Jones on the sideline and pointed at a tablet to signal to the third-year quarterback a read he missed. It was the first time the offensive coordinator had been seen yelling at Jones, even though he’s had plenty of opportunities to do so.

However, Daris Butler, who New England drafted in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft, threw a little dig at his former coach.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is Billy O at about a 3.5,” Butler posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Nothing to see here.”

It’s possible the retired defensive back was completely serious, given Butler was present during O’Brien’s more infamous sideline blowups.

But it still was funny for Patriots fans to imagine there was a level for O’Brien to go further, especially after Jones threw an interception in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s matchup when he had a wide-open Mike Gesicki.