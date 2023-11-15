Jack Jones Shares His Side Of Patriots Release On Social Media

The Jack Jones era with the New England Patriots took several twists and turns that ultimately led to the team waiving him on Monday.

The 2022 fourth-round draft pick found a new home rather quickly when the Las Vegas Raiders claimed the cornerback on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old showed plenty of promise on the field for New England with several notable plays from his short time in Foxboro. Ultimately, a timeline featuring a gun-related arrest, a declining attitude and a curfew violation brought his time with the Patriots to an end.

In the hours since the end of his New England tenure, Jones took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to dispute the report that he missed hotel curfew prior to his benching in a 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders and playing just 10 snaps in Germany in a 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

I never showed up late to the hotel lol savage made that up.. don’t believe everything 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) November 15, 2023

“I never showed up late to the hotel,” Jones posted. “Don’t believe everything.”

The cornerback reposted the curfew reports and further implicated his assertion that the story was false.

Jones’ refuting previous reports came just hours after the Arizona State product thanked the Patriots for his start in the NFL.

THANK YOU PATS NATION AND PATS ORGANIZATION I APPRECIATED EVERYTHING ABOUT THE EXPERIENCE I HAD WITH THE PATS. ITS LOVE FORVER ❤️💙.. NEW CHAPTER🏴‍☠️.. BLESSED TO BE A RAIDER ☠️🙏🏽 — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) November 14, 2023

“Thank you Pats Nation and Pats organization,” Jones shared. “I appreciated everything about the experience I had with the Pats. It’s love forever.”

After an eventful start to his NFL career, Jones looks for a fresh start to showcase his talent with the Raiders.