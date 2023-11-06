Meek Mill has a lot of friends in sports, and Colts owner Jim Irsay might be one of them.

Irsay at least is a fan. After Indianapolis beat the Panthers in Carolina on Sunday, the 64-year-old celebrated with his team in the locker room. Irsay chose to do so by dancing to Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares,” and the clip he posted on social media brought mixed reactions.

“Hold up, wait a minute, ya’ll thought we were finished. — Meek Mill (and also me,” Irsay posted on X.

Hold up, wait a minute, ya’ll thought we were finished. – Meek Mill (and also me) 🏈🕺 pic.twitter.com/itIc8xcNF0 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 6, 2023

The first question that comes to mind is why is he holding Shane Steichen’s hand. The Colts head coach laughed it off as the players pumped up Irsay as he vibed to the song and did what he felt were the best dance moves for “Dream and Nightmares.”

The clip was viewed as both cringy and hilarious, but Colts fans were happy with their owner celebrating with the team. It might have felt terrible for Panthers fans since the celebration came after Indianapolis beat its former head coach Frank Reich.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is one of Mill’s close friends, and Irsay’s dance could serve as very thin bulletin board material for New England’s matchup against the Colts in Germany this Sunday.

The clip does serve as a reminder that Irsay is one of the more unique owners in the NFL and is never afraid to put himself out there.