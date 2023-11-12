The more we learn about last week’s drama involving J.C. Jackson, the more we wonder why the veteran cornerback was even allowed to play for the Patriots.

New England benched Jackson to start its Week 9 home loss to the Washington Commanders, with the reported reason being he was late to the team hotel the night before. Second-year cornerback Jack Jones was punished for similar reasons and benched to start the game.

However, Jones eventually made it to the team hotel, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. But the same can’t be said for Jackson.

“Jackson wasn’t just late for curfew last week, the cornerback didn’t show up at the team hotel at all, according to a source familiar with (Bill) Belichick’s thinking on the decision to leave him behind for the team’s trip to Germany,” Reiss wrote in his latest Sunday notes column. “Jackson also didn’t take part in pregame warmups last week, making it puzzling that he ultimately played 53 snaps in the loss to the Commanders.”

Jackson didn’t travel with the Patriots to Frankfurt, Germany, where they’ll play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. He also didn’t participate in any practices throughout the week.

But Belichick on Friday said he expects Jackson to be available when New England returns from its Week 11 bye. That might be true, but at this point, it’s safe to assume that Jackson is on very thin ice mere weeks after being acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers.

As for Jones, he’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s game due to a knee injury.