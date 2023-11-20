Rex Ryan believes the Chargers are in need of a coaching change.

Brandon Staley didn’t do any favors for his job security in Sunday’s matchup at Lambeau Field. Los Angeles allowed Green Bay — one of the NFL’s worst passing teams — to rack up 322 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air in a 23-20 loss, which dropped the Bolts to 4-6 on the season.

Frustration boiled over for Staley after the game when he snapped at a reporter for asking about the defensive play-calling. The tense exchange led to Ryan ripping Staley on Monday morning.

“What do I think? I think he should go back to Division III football where he belongs,” Ryan said on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “Look, this guy — look at his résumé, man. I mean, I’m sorry. Dudes come in there (after) one year coordinating a team that my wife could coach with Aaron Donald and all of those guys. Stop it. Trust me, she’d do a hell of a lot better job than this guy’s doing with this defense. They have the second-highest payroll in the National Football League on defense and they’re the second worst. Like, this team is atrocious and you got a Hall of Fame quarterback.”

The Chargers definitely should consider moving on from Staley after the season. LA is in danger of hovering around .500 for the third straight campaign under the 40-year-old, who has failed to properly utilize his team’s boatload of talent.

And if the Bolts do fire Staley, perhaps the franchise will replace him with the best of all time. One longtime NFL writer believes the Chargers are the favorites to be Bill Belichick’s next team if the New England Patriots make their own head-coaching change this winter.