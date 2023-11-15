The Raiders weren’t the only team interested in giving Jack Jones a fresh start.

The Minnesota Vikings also submitted a claim for the second-year cornerback after the Patriots waived him on Monday, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates. Jones was awarded to Las Vegas because the Raiders had a higher waiver priority.

New England cut ties with Jones one day after returning from its loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany. The 2022 fourth-round draft pick played just 10 snaps in that game and exhibited some questionable sideline behavior. The Patriots were disappointed with his attitude during the trip, according to multiple reports.

Head coach Bill Belichick said the team would not have been interested in re-signing Jones to the practice squad if he’d cleared waivers.

“I just felt like it was time to move on,” Belichick said Tuesday.

Jones appeared in 18 games during his 1 1/2 seasons with the Patriots, recording two interceptions. His move to Vegas reunited him with interim head coach Antonio Pierce, who was Jones’ head coach at Long Beach Poly High School and his defensive coordinator at Arizona State.

The Vikings have taken fliers on multiple Patriots draft picks in recent years, signing wide receiver N’Keal Harry and cornerback Joejuan Williams after their ill-fated New England tenures. But the Raiders beat them to the punch on Jones.

Jones could make his Raiders debut this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.