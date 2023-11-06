How disastrous was J.C. Jackson’s Chargers tenure? So much so that Los Angeles’ general manager personally apologized to the cornerback’s teammates for signing him.

That nugget came from a story on Jackson’s brief and forgettable stint in LA published Monday by ESPN’s Kris Rhim. Here’s the excerpt:

It was Week 6, the group’s first meeting since the Chargers traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots for a swap of late-round picks, just over a year after signing him to a five-year $82.5 million contract in March of 2022. (GM Tom) Telesco stood in front of the group and began to apologize.

Telesco told the group that signing Jackson was a mistake, according to multiple team sources. He apologized for continuing to give Jackson opportunities, despite Jackson routinely showing that he wasn’t as committed as the rest of the team while being one of the Chargers’ highest-paid players.

Telesco called the move a “swing and a miss.”

The apology was a shocking admission, but Telesco’s points weren’t a secret in the organization.

ESPN’s team sources criticized Jackson for his “lackadaisical” approach and said the “final straw” was his refusal to enter the Chargers’ Week 4 game against the Raiders after being benched for the first three quarters. LA traded Jackson back to the Patriots the following week and agreed to eat most of his remaining 2023 salary.

“Jackson had been approaching practice and meetings without a ‘sense of urgency,’ team sources said,” Rhim wrote. “He didn’t respond well to Chargers defensive coaches who reprimanded him the same way they did others for missed assignments or calls, team sources said. When the Chargers benched Jackson in Week 3, these habits only got worse, team sources said.”

Jackson initially looked like a valuable addition to New England’s injury-depleted secondary, with coaches praising his attitude and energy. The 27-year-old struggled against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, however, and was held out for the first two series of Sunday’s loss to the Washington Commanders.

Cornerback Jack Jones also saw a role reduction against Washington, sitting out the first three series and not playing after the opening drive of the second half. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported the changes were due to “recent performance issues” for Jackson and Jones.

The 2-7 Patriots will face the 4-5 Indianapolis Colts this Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany. They’re scheduled to host Jackson’s former team, the Chargers, on Dec. 3.