Why Red Wings’ Reported Patrick Kane Signing Least Of Bruins’ Concerns

The Red Wings added a key veteran whom the Boston Bruins also were rumored to be a candidate for.

Detroit on Tuesday signed Patrick Kane, according to The Athletic’s Chris Johnston and SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman. The Red Wings were third in the Atlantic Division when they signed the nine-time NHL All-Star.

Boston made sense as a potential Kane candidate. The B’s could add more secondary scoring, and the 2016 Hart Trophy winner could have been a veteran for young players to turn to, especially with his experience as a three-time Stanley Cup champion.

However, the Bruins would have needed to get creative with their cap to add Kane. But more importantly, there were more pressing concerns for the Black and Gold to address, and Kane is more of a dart throw for a Detroit team ahead on its rebuild schedule.

Kane is coming off offseason hip surgery, which was why he went unsigned in free agency. The Bruins saw firsthand last season from Brad Marchand’s double hip surgery that it takes time for a player to find their form after that kind of procedure. A one-year rental on the 35-year-old might not have been worth waiting for him to get back into shape for unknown production.

Boston’s loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday also highlighted how adding top-six forward depth wasn’t a pressing need for the B’s. The loss marked the first time since 2012 that the Bruins allowed at least five goals in three straight games, and opponents outscored Boston 17-6 across its three-game losing streak.

Montgomery and captain Brad Marchand acknowledged the defense must play better and the goals allowed aren’t all on the goalies. Boston is ninth in shots allowed per game but still was sixth in goals allowed per game despite the losing streak.

Now, this shouldn’t be cause to create a “sky is falling” mentality. The Bruins still are first in the Atlantic Division, and there’s a case to be made it’s better to have these struggles early in the season rather than later in the season or in the playoffs.

The team’s losing streak also could be a simple case of regression for a team that started the season hot and on a 10-game unbeaten streak. There still is high-quality talent on the team so positive regression is on the way, but Kane was never going to solve the defensive issues since he doesn’t have the reputation of being a defensive-minded forward.

General manager Don Sweeney showed before last season’s trade deadline there are ways to be creative and add high-caliber talent, and the Bruins’ link to Kane could highlight the continued persistence to find ways to add a boost to the lineup.

Individually, Matt Grzelcyk could soon return to form after returning last Saturday from an injury that forced him to miss 10 games. But a collective refocus will be needed to get the team back on track. It’s encouraging to see Charlie Coyle as the Bruins’ most consistent skater, and Matt Poitras’ and Johnny Beecher’s goals Monday showed the rookies can show fight early in the season even amid adversity.

Montgomery did this during Monday’s loss, and it would not be a surprise if the Bruins head coach puts his lineups in a blender to test out different combinations to see what sticks.

A trip back to Boston to face the lowly San Jose Sharks on Thursday could be what the Bruins need to get back on track and alleviate worries for a team tied for the best record in the NHL.