The Bruins did not have much to celebrate in their 3-2 loss to Minnesota, but Linus Ullmark’s performance was definitely worthy of praise.

Throughout the game, Ullmark gave the Bruins many chances to get back in it and overcome the Wild. He made 32 saves against on 35 shots against Minnesota, and in his last six games he’s earned a .905 save percentage.

