How’s that Von Miller contract working out, Buffalo?

The Bills made Miller a healthy scratch for Sunday’s home game against the New England Patriots. The star edge rusher wasn’t listed on Buffalo’s Week 17 injury report, so the decision to make him inactive appears to be performance-based.

Additionally, Miller’s legal issues — which you can click here to read more about — reportedly weren’t a factor.

I’m told by a Bills source Von Miller being inactive was a coach’s decision and not due to any injury setbacks or legal developments. — Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) December 31, 2023

Miller joined the Bills in 2022 on a lucrative free agent contract and enjoyed strong production when healthy. However, a knee injury cut short his first season in Buffalo and limited him to just 11 games.

This campaign has been a complete disappointment. Not only has Miller been a distraction with his off-field issues, but the 34-year-old also has been a non-factor on the field. He posted just three tackles and zero sacks over his first 11 games while seeing a career-low 32% of defensive snaps.

As for the Patriots, they announced their own noteworthy healthy scratch in veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown.