The Patriots and Bills are set to square off in a Sunday afternoon matchup at Highmark Stadium.

After an uneven start to the season, including a road loss to New England, Buffalo won four of its last five games to move back into playoff contention. The Patriots, meanwhile, won two of their last three games with sophomore quarterback Bailey Zappe starting over Mac Jones.

Sunday’s game against the Bills carries significant 2024 NFL Draft ramifications for the Patriots, who currently own the third overall pick. A loss to the Bills would guarantee New England finishes with no worse than the No. 7 pick.

But could Zappe and company score an upset in hostile territory? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Bills-Patriots game online and on TV:

Story continues below advertisement

When: Sunday, Dec. 31, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount Plus