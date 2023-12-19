It doesn’t sound like Matthew Slater is investing too much time in keeping up with the ongoing Bill Belichick saga, and for good reason.

There seemingly is a new report about Belichick’s future in New England with each passing day. The reporting has kind of mirrored a roller coaster, as some insiders have claimed Belichick’s fate has already been sealed, while others believe Patriots ownership hasn’t yet made a decision on the longtime head coach.

During an appearance Monday on WEEI’s “Jones & Mego” program, Slater acknowledged he’s privy to all the rumors flying around. But knowing full well how the Patriots operate, the special teams legend knows most of the reports — if not all — aren’t legitimate.

“It’s hard not to be aware of it,” Slater said. “You’re not totally oblivious to those sort of conversations. It doesn’t impact what we do day to day. It really has no bearing on it at all. There are only a certain number of people that actually know what’s going on, and I’m certainly not one of them. So, we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Slater’s remarks were similar to recent comments made by Julian Edelman, another longtime Patriot. The former New England wide receiver believes Robert Kraft, Jonathan Kraft and Belichick are the only three people who know what the future holds for the legendary head coach in Foxboro, Mass.

It might not be long until Patriots brass shows their hand, though. New England only has three games left this season, and the organization might want to make a decision quickly once its offseason begins.