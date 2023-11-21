Why Aaron Rodgers Feels ‘Personal Guilt’ For Zach Wilson Benching

Zach Wilson was expected to be a backup to Aaron Rodgers before the 2023 NFL season, but the Jets made an overdue move Monday which put the 2021 first-round pick’s career in balance.

Wilson was benched for former Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle, and Trevor Siemian will be the backup when New York plays the Miami Dolphins on Friday.

The 24-year-old’s benching came after head coach Robert Saleh heaped praise onto the third-year quarterback and amid Wilson’s continued struggles since he took over under center following Rodgers’ Achilles injury in Week 1.

“We need a spark. I feel for Zach, I love Zach,” Rodgers said on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday. “Zach’s such a great kid. I do think he still has a bright future in the league. This has been a tough go for all of us. A lot of times in these situations, there’s certain guys they got to scapegoat. And I think there’s enough blame to go around in a number of different positions.”

Rodgers has been one of Wilson’s top supporters and still believes he has a future in the NFL. However, he acknowledged how Wilson’s outlook changed when he was entrusted to keep New York afloat during his absence.

“You never know in this league. You never know what can happen,” Rodgers said. “This, obviously, was not the way any of us thought it was going to go down. It was going to be me and my show and Zach getting to learn and watch it firsthand and not have the pressure of going out there and play. Obviously, this is disappointing. I have some personal guilt around the whole thing. I’m pissed I wasn’t able to play. I’m frustrated.

“If I was out there, I feel like I’d be playing well. There’d, obviously, be different narratives around our team, and Zach, again, would have the opportunity to learn and grow and see what it looks like without the pressure on him. Him being able to sit in those meetings through the season and kind of watching me through my process. I’m disappointed and sad about that. But it is what is. It’s the situation, and we’re all going to support Tim and move forward, but we’re also going to put our arms around Zach and love him because he’s a great kid. And it’s all not his fault. It’s just the way it goes sometimes.”

The Jets had multiple problems throughout the season that ranged from a poor offensive line and a lack of talented pass-catchers. But Rodgers knew more than anyone that the quarterback gets all the praise and blame for the team’s result.

He added during his appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” that he’s still working toward a return, but that might not happen if Boyle can’t keep the Jets in the playoff hunt.