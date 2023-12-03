Patriots-Chargers Game Sees Laughably Low Ticket Prices Before Kickoff

Which ticketed event at Patriot Place do you think cost more money on Sunday, the Patriots-Chargers game or a 1 p.m. showing of “Trolls Band Together” at Showcase Cinemas?

If you answered “Trolls Band Together”, Jim Carey’s “Grinch” movie (yes, they were playing it), the “Hunger Games” prequel or something called “The Shift”, then you were correct.

Ticket prices for Sunday’s matchup between New England and Los Angeles plummeted ahead of the 1 p.m. kickoff at Gillette Stadium. At one point, you were able to get into the game for as low as $5.

Check out this screenshot from Sophie Weller of A to Z Sports:

UPDATE: Just over 30 minutes to go, and it is now down to $5 for lower bowl https://t.co/8nK15hyD9F pic.twitter.com/f7s5qOVO3y — Sophie Weller (@sophieewellerr) December 3, 2023

That surely didn’t go over well with Robert Kraft.

It’s hard to blame fans for passing on attending the Week 13 matchup. Not only did it feature two bad AFC teams, but it also saw consistently rainy conditions. It wasn’t a fun day for sitting outside and watching football.

Of course, the laughably low ticket prices were a sign of the times for the Patriots, who could be eliminated from playoff contention by the end of the weekend. In fact, New England’s next home game could mark the first time since 2000 that fans can attend a game in which the Patriots are mathematically eliminated from playoffs before kickoff.

But hey, at least there’s the 2024 NFL Draft to look forward to.