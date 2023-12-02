Patriots Likely Can Cross This QB Prospect Off 2024 NFL Draft List

The New England Patriots most likely will have a quarterback at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft board, but this signal-caller might opt in for another season in college football.

Quinn Ewers hopes to help the Texas Longhorns win the Big 12 Championship over the Oklahoma State Cowboys, which would serve as a big platform for the redshirt sophomore quarterback in front of NFL scouts.

But the 20-year-old’s camp believes another year in college football would serve better for his development to achieve long-term success in the NFL, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Saturday.

“A decision on Ewers’ intentions for 2024 could come as early as this upcoming week,” sources told Thamel. “Part of his timing is expected to be tied to the NCAA transfer portal, which opens Monday. Ewers’ return would be a lure for top stars, especially at wide receiver, to come to Texas and play with him.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ewers threw 2,709 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions heading into Saturday’s Big 12 title game.

The 2024 NFL Draft is expected to be stacked at quarterback with Caleb Williams and Drake Maye expected to go in the top three. LSU’s Jayden Daniels and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy are in contention for most scouts and analysts as the third-best quarterback in the class. And Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon’s Bo Nix could entice teams as Day 2 picks. Ewers arguably is part of that conversation.

The Patriots aren’t actively tanking, but they hold the No. 3 pick heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Bill Belichick could be shrewd and trade down for a huge package of picks considering New England has multiple issues to deal with along with quarterback.

The Patriots also could take a page out of the Washington Commnanders’ book from the 2012 NFL Draft when they drafted Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins in the first and fourth rounds, respectively. New England could draft Maye along with another quarterback for a complete reset, especially if Bailey Zappe is unable to prove he can be a competent backup.

Story continues below advertisement

No matter what path New England chooses in the 2024 NFL Draft, it appears Ewers won’t be part of that plan.