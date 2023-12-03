FOXBORO, Mass. — Even by Bill Belichick’s standards, Sunday night’s postgame news conference was pretty tense.

The Patriots head coach was in no mood to speak with reporters after New England’s ugly 6-0 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Belichick angrily swatted away questions about starting Bailey Zappe, benching Mac Jones and not playing Malik Cunningham. He even stormed off the podium for the second week in a row.

Belichick also faced another tough question about his Patriots future, which has been a topic of increasing speculation in New England and beyond. He answered the question similarly to how he answered one a few weeks ago.

Question: “Bill, do you want to stay here and keep coaching the Patriots?”

Belichick: “I’m looking forward to this week, getting ready for the Steelers.”

New England now is 2-10 through 13 weeks and is all but guaranteed to miss the playoffs. On the positive side, the franchise is one step closer to securing a top-three pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Patriots will visit the 7-5 Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

Featured image via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images