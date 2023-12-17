The future of the Bill Belichick-Patriots relationship is very much up in the air, but it sounds like we can rule out one route.

In a column published by NFL.com on Saturday, trusted league insider Ian Rapoport revealed Belichick’s fate has not yet been decided. This was a counter to a previous report from NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran, who claimed team owner Robert Kraft settled on a plan to separate from Belichick following New England’s embarrassing showing in Germany.

If Rapoport’s new report is true, plenty of doors are open for the Patriots including a potential offseason Belichick trade. But one avenue New England might not consider is outright firing the legendary head coach, which is the “least likely” outcome for Belichick, per Rapoport.

This note aligns with a previous report that claimed if the Patriots and Belichick do go their separate ways, Kraft’s preference is an “amicable separation.” That might be difficult to accomplish if New England tries to trade the future Pro Football Hall of Famer, though, as Belichick reportedly would rather be let go than dealt. Compensation for someone of Belichick’s status also could complicate things.

But as Rapoport mentioned, Patriots brass reportedly still has an open mind about Belichick and the organization could be swayed by a strong finish to the season. New England will try to keep spirits high Sunday afternoon when it hosts the Kansas City Chiefs.