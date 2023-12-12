Like nearly everyone, former NFL head coach Rex Ryan had his eyes on the feet of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Sunday night.

And Ryan used it as an opportunity to not only rip Toney for his boneheaded mistake, but also generate a laugh at his own expense.

“You know I like toes. I don’t like this toe,” Ryan jokingly said Monday morning on ESPN’s “Get Up.”

The comment from Ryan, who was mired in a foot fetish controversy when he was at the helm of the New York Jets in 2010, had his two co-hosts in Ryan Clark and Mike Greenberg in stitches.

“Hey Kadarius Toney, if you turn Rex against feet, you a bad man,” Clark said with a laugh.

Toney lined up offside on what amounted to be a game-altering play for the Chiefs, handing them a 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills and sending star quarterback Patrick Mahomes into an on-field meltdown. Toney had scored on a wild lateral from Travis Kelce to give Kansas City the lead late in the fourth quarter, but Toney’s penalty negated the play.

Not being able to line up correctly drew the ire of Ryan, who also took a traditional approach to criticizing Toney.

“Come on, lineup on frickin side for crying out loud,” Ryan said.