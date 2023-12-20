Warriors Rookie Drops Subtle Dig At Celtics’ Jaylen Brown

The Warriors knew the game plan against Celtics star Jaylen Brown back in the 2022 NBA Finals, and that seemed to carry over to the new crop of Golden State players Tuesday night.

Golden State beat Boston, 132-126, in overtime to snap the C’s six-game winning streak. The Celtics lamented the missed opportunities in overtime, but Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson made the key plays for the win.

The Warriors also had contributions from other players like Trayce Jackson-Davis. The rookie had a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds, and two of his three blocks were on Brown. He made an impactful play when he swatted Brown’s dunk attempt with less than three minutes in overtime. The block ignited the Chase Center crowd, and the Indiana product revealed postgame when he knew he had a chance at the ball.

“I blocked a lot of shots. I felt good, especially since he had it in his left hand,” Jackson-Davis told reporters, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “I thought I had a chance. I thought I timed it right. At the end of the day, just out of instinct, went up and got the ball.”

Whether he intended to, Jackson-Davis threw a shot at Brown’s notorious issues with his left hand. Those infamously are about his dribbling, but even without Draymond Green, who was suspended indefinitely last week, it appears everyone on the Warriors knew there’s always opportunity when Brown attacks with his left hand.

“I did feel it, actually,” Jackson-Davis said about the block. “It did bend back a little bit. I’m just glad I got a piece because I would’ve been on ‘SportsCenter.'”

The rookie saved himself embarrassment, but Brown and the Celtics chose to move on from the loss since they had to travel to Sacramento to take on the Kings at Golden 1 Center.