Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins will have a “measuring stick game” as the Black and Gold open their four-game road trip against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night.

Boston enters the contest having won five of its last six games, including a 7-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Colorado, which has won four of its last five, is coming off a loss to the Florida Panthers.

Bruins bench boss Jim Montgomery told reporters in Colorado that Johnny Beecher will replace Jakub Lauko on the fourth line. Beecher will play alongside fourth-line center Jesper Boqvist and winger Oskar Steen.

Jeremy Swayman will get the start between the pipes after Linus Ullmark played Saturday.

Puck drop at Ball Arena is scheduled at 9 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 8 p.m.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides.

BOSTON BRUINS (24-8-6)

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha — Morgan Geekie — David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen — Matthew Poitras — Trent Frederic

Johnny Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Oskar Steen

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Parker Wootherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

COLORADO AVALANCHE (25-12-3)

Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Valeri Nichushkin — Ross Colton — Logan O’Connor

Andrew Cogliano — Ryan Johansen — Joel Kiviranta

Ben Meyers — Fredrik Olofsson — Kurtis MacDermid

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Caleb Jones — Jack Johnson

Alexandar Georgiev

