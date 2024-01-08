Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins will have a “measuring stick game” as the Black and Gold open their four-game road trip against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night.

Boston enters the contest having won five of its last six games, including a 7-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Colorado, which has won four of its last five, is coming off a loss to the Florida Panthers.

Bruins bench boss Jim Montgomery told reporters in Colorado that Johnny Beecher will replace Jakub Lauko on the fourth line. Beecher will play alongside fourth-line center Jesper Boqvist and winger Oskar Steen.

Jeremy Swayman will get the start between the pipes after Linus Ullmark played Saturday.

Puck drop at Ball Arena is scheduled at 9 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 8 p.m.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides.

BOSTON BRUINS (24-8-6)
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha — Morgan Geekie — David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen — Matthew Poitras — Trent Frederic
Johnny Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Oskar Steen

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wootherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

COLORADO AVALANCHE (25-12-3)
Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Valeri Nichushkin — Ross Colton — Logan O’Connor
Andrew Cogliano — Ryan Johansen — Joel Kiviranta
Ben Meyers — Fredrik Olofsson — Kurtis MacDermid

Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Caleb Jones — Jack Johnson

Alexandar Georgiev

