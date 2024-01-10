Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins will look to bounce back from the shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche in the second half of the back-to-back as the Black and Gold faceoff against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.
Boston enters the contest having won five of its last seven games. Arizona has struggled since the flip of the calendar year as the loser of three straight, including a 6-2 decision to the Winnipeg Jets.
Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters in Arizona that James van Riemsdyk will return to the lineup after missing two games with an undisclosed ailment. Danton Heinen will bump down to the Bruins’ fourth line alongside Johnny Beecher and Jesper Boqvist, while van Riemsdyk will skate with Matthew Poitras and Trent Frederic. Oskar Steen will be the healthy scratch.
Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo left the game Monday night with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day. Montgomery said Mason Lohrei would suit up after missing the previous two games.
Linus Ullmark will get the start between the pipes after Jeremy Swayman played Monday night.
Puck drop at Mullet Arena is scheduled at 9 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 8 p.m.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides.
BOSTON BRUINS (24-8-7)
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha — Morgan Geekie — David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk — Matthew Poitras — Trent Frederic
Johnny Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Danton Heinen
Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Mason Lohrei
Parker Wortherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk
Linus Ullmark
ARIZONA COYOTES (19-17-2)
Clayton Keller — Alex Kerfoot — Nick Schmaltz
Logan Cooley — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse
Matias Maccelli — Jack McBain — Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone — Justin Kirkland — Liam O’Brien
J.J. Moser — Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki — Troy Stecher
Michael Kesselring — Matt Dumb
Connor Ingram
