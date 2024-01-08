The first Monday after the end of the NFL regular season, often known as Black Monday, often spells trouble for a number of head coaches.

Around the league, a number of coaches could be looking for new homes should they be fired on the first day of their offseasons.

The biggest decision could come surrounding the future of Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots while the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and the Carolina Panthers all fired head coaches earlier in the season.

As the regular season comes to a close, here are four coaches who could be out the door:

1. Arthur Smith, Atlanta Falcons

Smith has coached the Falcons for three seasons. The Falcons have gone 7-10 in each of those seasons.

The 2023 campaign may be the final blow for Smith, playing in a weak NFC South and failing to grow the offensive potential of young weapons in Drake London and Bijan Robinson.

Desmond Ridder’s struggles have also tainted Smith’s resume as well. Atlanta could be in for a new coach and quarterback combination to give a decent roster a breath of fresh air.

That worked for the Falcons in 2008 when Matt Ryan led the team to the playoffs as a rookie under head coach Mike Smith.

2. Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints

The Saints are heading for some trouble this offseason. New Orleans has missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons and has some serious cap issues to solve surrounding talent on the roster.

After having a spark at the start of his tenure, Allen’s impact in New Orleans may be coming to a stop, leaving the Saints in need of a new voice.

3. Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans

After four winning seasons and an AFC Championship Game appearance to start his tenure with the Titans, Vrabel’s squad has finished under .500 and missed the playoffs for the last two seasons.

Talent is set to leave Tennessee, and the Titans may be entering an uncertain future.

If Belichick leaves New England, could Vrabel return to the team he won three Super Bowls with as a player?

4. Ron Rivera, Washington Commanders

After leading the Carolina Panthers to an appearance in Super Bowl 50, Rivera has not been able to find similar success with the Commanders.

Washington has just one playoff appearance and never finished over .500 in four seasons. Like Atlanta, the Commanders could take a leap forward with a talented roster if they can also get a fresh coach and quarterback entering the 2024 season.