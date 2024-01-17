Kendrick Bourne’s future with the New England Patriots remains up in the air as a pending free agent entering the NFL offseason.

The 28-year-old spent the last three seasons with the Patriots, enduring a number of peaks and valleys. Bourne had a career season in 2021 before seeing his playing time plummet in 2022. The wideout began to bounce back in 2023 before a torn ACL brought his season to a close in Week 8.

Where Bourne goes next remains to be seen. Will he return to New England? Will he follow Bill Belichick to his next destination?

For now, Bourne still makes a return to New England a headline and took the chance to use his future to appeal to Patriots fans in a new social media post promoting his merchandise line.

Story continues below advertisement

https://t.co/BZuM7hpQQN



PATS FANS IF YALL ORDER SOME MERCH IM COMIG BACK 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Z4EzWLZ7yq — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) January 17, 2024

“PATS FANS IF YALL ORDER SOME MERCH IM (COMING) BACK,” Bourne shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

As a result, several fans commented email confirmations of their orders in their attempts to bring Bourne back to New England.

In the three seasons with the Patriots, Bourne recorded 1,769 yards with 10 receiving touchdowns and added another pair of scores in the 2021 postseason.

Story continues below advertisement

Bourne’s future will find clarity when the NFL league year begins on March 13.