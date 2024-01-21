The San Francisco 49ers have proven how different a team they are when they’re without a key contributor, and that’s exactly why so many will be paying attention to the status of Deebo Samuel in the lead up to the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Samuel, who left San Francisco’s win against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night due to a shoulder injury, told members of the organization he was “OK,” as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Samuel’s injury during the divisional-round contest was similar to the ailment that cost him two regular-season games in October. San Francisco lost both of those games amid a three-game losing streak.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported Sunday that Samuel was undergoing a “full battery of tests” on his shoulder.

Shanahan is expected to face questions on Samuel’s injury and status when he speaks with the media Monday.

FanDuel Sportsbook opened the 49ers as a 7-point home favorite ahead of the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions. Detroit held on to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.