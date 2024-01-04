Patriots Standout Defender Expects To Return Vs. Jets In Week 18

FOXBORO, Mass. — After missing two games with a hamstring injury, Jabrill Peppers plans to be back on the field for Sunday’s Patriots season finale.
The veteran safety on Thursday said he expects to play against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.
Peppers sat out the Patriots’ win in Denver on Christmas Eve and their loss in Buffalo on New Year’s Eve, but he played nearly every defensive snap over the first 14 games. Even with the injury, this has been a career year for the hard-hitting 28-year-old, who’s emerged as a turnover magnet and key leader in New England’s secondary.
Entering Week 18, Peppers is Pro Football Focus’s fifth-highest-graded safety and second-highest-graded run defender at his position. He’s under contract through 2024 and should have an important role in next season’s defense, as well.
Peppers was one of 11 players listed as limited participants on Thursday’s Patriots injury report:
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
TE Pharaoh Brown, Ribs
DB Myles Bryant, Illness
TE Hunter Henry, Knee
LB Anfernee Jennings, Knee
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
WR DeVante Parker, Ribs
S Jabrill Peppers, Hamstring
SpT Matthew Slater, Hamstring
LB Jahlani Tavai, Tooth
CB Shaun Wade, Hip
Bryant, the Patriots’ top slot corner, returned to practice after missing Wednesday’s session with an illness.
Offensive tackle Trent Brown was the lone player absent from practice, sitting out for the second straight day due to illness. It’s unlikely Brown, who was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s loss to the Bills, will suit up against the Jets.
The Patriots will hold their final practice of the 2023 season on Friday. Kickoff for Sunday’s home game is set for 1 p.m. ET.
