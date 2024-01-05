Patriots Super Bowl Champion Weighs Bill Belichick’s Future

The Patriots face the New York Jets this Sunday in what could be Bill Belichick’s final game with New England.

The longtime head coach will meet with Robert Kraft a day after the game, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. However, the decision reportedly could take “weeks” since Kraft must weigh whether or not to outright fire Belichick, come to a comprise or trade him for assets.

Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski are among multiple former Patriots players who can’t fathom the team without Belichick on the sideline. Three-time Super Bowl champion LeGarrette Blount was on NESN’s “Ultimate Betting Show” this week and gave his take on his former head coach’s future in New England.

“… I don’t think this (game) affects the outcome of what his future holds moving forward,” Blount told NESN’s Claudia Bellofatto. “Win or lose, I don’t think this game makes or breaks the decision they make, whether to keep him or not. I’m still leaning toward the fact that they will keep him. …”

Current players defended Belichick whenever they were asked about his future. The six-time Super Bowl champion has been silent on his future and kept to his “week-to-week” mentality, which likely is why the decision from Kraft won’t come as soon as Monday. However, the buy-in throughout the team’s worst season in three decades is what caught Blount’s attention.

“… A lot of these guys love and respect Bill. I don’t think there are guys who think he shouldn’t be there,” Blount said. “I mean, it speaks volume that (Ezekiel Elliott) wants to come back, and he came from a team that was pretty successful. It speaks volumes that he wants to come back and be part of what they have going on there. I think you got to look at all those things. …”

Blount noted while the Week 18 matchup might mean much for Belichick’s future, the player should go all out to give their head coach a win in what be the final game of his New England tenure.