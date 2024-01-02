Potential Patriots Quarterback Target Shines Out To Dominate Sugar Bowl

The New England Patriots will likely be searching for a new franchise quarterback with a favorable pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Several names have made sense for New England to monitor including University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, University of North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye and Louisiana State quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Another quarterback could be seeing his stock rise after a masterful performance in the Sugar Bowl as apart of the College Football Playoff.

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. put up a fantastic season entering Monday’s contest, recording 4,218 passing yards and 33 touchdowns.

In Washington’s playoff game against the Texas Longhorns, Penix completely carved up the opposing defense, completing 29 of 38 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns. All night long, Penix made a series of ridiculous throws that showcased his emerging talent.

The Heisman Trophy runner-up could be playing his way into a first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. With the Patriots closing in on a top pick, New England will have several considerations on which quarterback to take.

Penix has been a winner in his college career, elevating his play with Washington and the Indiana Hoosiers. While he has questions given multiple severe injuries in college, Penix has put on a show this season and shown that he can dominate at a high level. Could that appeal to the Patriots?

When the draft rolls around in April, Penix could be among the talented quarterbacks to hear their names called early.

Washington gets ready to battle Michigan for a national championship while the Patriots prepare to close out their season in Week 18 against the New York Jets.