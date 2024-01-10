Red Sox, Craig Breslow Reportedly Make Front Office Change

It didn’t take very long for Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow to make his mark on Boston’s coaching staff, now he’s shifted his attention to the front office.

There’s a (another) new assistant general manager in town.

Paul Toboni, who most recently served as vice president of amateur scouting and player development for the Red Sox, was promoted to senior vice president/assistant general manager, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. He previously interviewed for the chief baseball officer job before it went to Breslow.

Alex Speier of The Boston Globe confirmed Cotillo’s report.

Toboni joins Eddie Romero, Raquel Ferreira and Michael Groopman in holding the title of assistant general manager. Brian O’Halloran, who held that title from 2011-2023, remains with Boston as executive vice president of baseball operations.

The 34-year-old played at the University of California, but only spent a brief time in the minor leagues with the Oakland Athletics. He was hired by the Red Sox as a scout in 2015, before being moved up to assistant director of amateur scouting. He oversaw the draft from 2020-2022, a time in which Boston selected Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, Mikey Romero and Blaze Jordan.

The Red Sox have not hired a general manager.