As the Packers were blowing the doors off the Cowboys on Sunday night, seemingly the entire NFL world was thinking about the future in Dallas.

There’s a case to be made that America’s Team should make a change at head coach. Mike McCarthy led the Cowboys to 12-win seasons in each of the last three campaigns, but none of the slates resulted in playoff success. The horrific loss to Green Bay at AT&T Stadium marked Dallas’ third straight postseason one-and-done under McCarthy.

And if Jerry Jones decides to show McCarthy the door in Big D, the longtime franchise owner could then bring in the greatest football coach of all time. But Skip Bayless, a diehard Cowboys fan to the highest degree, doesn’t want Bill Belichick to replace McCarthy.

“Jerry Jones had better be on the phone to Don Yee right now. Yee represents Jim Harbaugh, who would turn the Cowboys into a real live playoff football team,” Bayless posted to X. “Not the overrated Belichick, unless he can bring (Tom) Brady. HARBAUGH.”

Much to Bayless’ chagrin, it sure feels like Belichick absolutely will be considered in Dallas if a coaching change is made. The New England Patriots legend has a “solid relationship” with Jones, who has a great deal of respect for Belichick. Belichick also is more of a proven commodity at the NFL level than Harbaugh or any other candidate.

So, we should not be at all surprised if the eight-time Super Bowl champion is on an AT&T Stadium sideline come September.