A potential Bill Belichick departure in New England could open the door for Patriots legend’s homecoming.

While Mike Vrabel’s situation in Tennessee doesn’t appear to be as tenuous as Belichick’s in Foxboro, Mass., it doesn’t feel like a guarantee that the former linebacker will return as Titans head coach next season. Rumblings of Vrabel leaving Nashville and possibly returning to New England started surfacing even before both sides solidified themselves as two of the AFC’s worst teams.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero fanned the flames in a Sunday column about Vrabel’s future.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Mon 1/8, 2:53pm
Cleveland Browns
CLE
-146
Sat 1/13, 4:30 PM
CLE -2.5 O/U 43.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Houston Texans
HOU
+123

“If Vrabel did become available, though, league sources expect there would be a robust market,” Pelissero wrote. “Among other teams, the Patriots — who inducted Vrabel into their Hall of Fame in October and ignited speculation when Vrabel was spotted watching the game from owner Robert Kraft’s suite while Tennessee had its bye — potentially could have an opening soon and would be a logical landing spot.”

Story continues below advertisement

But that’s not all. In the same story, Pelissero mentioned how former Patriots staffer Michael Lombardi recently reported there are “real issues” between Vrabel and Titans executives. According to Lombardi, Vrabel wants to stay with Tennessee but “is not happy” with the team’s current front office setup.

And if that relationship becomes fractured beyond repair, we apparently should keep an eye on New England as a potential next step for Vrabel. The Patriots Hall of Famer reportedly is interested in the idea of replacing his former head coach.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More NFL:

Jameis Winston Explaining Controversial Saints Decision Is Peak Jameis Winston

About the Author

Adam London

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

NESN.com digital content producer by way of UMass Amherst and the South Shore of Massachusetts. Probably too online for his own good.

More From Adam

In This Article

Featured image via Steve Roberts/USA TODAY Sports Images