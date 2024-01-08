A potential Bill Belichick departure in New England could open the door for Patriots legend’s homecoming.

While Mike Vrabel’s situation in Tennessee doesn’t appear to be as tenuous as Belichick’s in Foxboro, Mass., it doesn’t feel like a guarantee that the former linebacker will return as Titans head coach next season. Rumblings of Vrabel leaving Nashville and possibly returning to New England started surfacing even before both sides solidified themselves as two of the AFC’s worst teams.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero fanned the flames in a Sunday column about Vrabel’s future.

“If Vrabel did become available, though, league sources expect there would be a robust market,” Pelissero wrote. “Among other teams, the Patriots — who inducted Vrabel into their Hall of Fame in October and ignited speculation when Vrabel was spotted watching the game from owner Robert Kraft’s suite while Tennessee had its bye — potentially could have an opening soon and would be a logical landing spot.”

But that’s not all. In the same story, Pelissero mentioned how former Patriots staffer Michael Lombardi recently reported there are “real issues” between Vrabel and Titans executives. According to Lombardi, Vrabel wants to stay with Tennessee but “is not happy” with the team’s current front office setup.

And if that relationship becomes fractured beyond repair, we apparently should keep an eye on New England as a potential next step for Vrabel. The Patriots Hall of Famer reportedly is interested in the idea of replacing his former head coach.