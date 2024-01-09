The Titans on Tuesday parted ways with Mike Vrabel, who is expected to get another head coaching job soon. It begged the question: Why didn’t Tennessee trade the former New England Patriots linebacker?

Vrabel’s departure ended a six-year tenure with the Titans where he guided the organization to two AFC South titles and three playoff appearances. This season was the second time in as many seasons his team finished below .500, and ownership felt a change was needed.

The Patriots are heavily linked to the three-time Super Bowl champion, and he appears to be the favorite for Robert Kraft to be Bill Belichick’s successor. New England and other teams seeking Vrabel’s services will be saved from trade negotiations, which Tennessee seemed to want to avoid.

“The Titans believed trading Vrabel was too complicated and would take too long,” sources told The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. “They wanted to move on quickly. I was told Vrabel never asked ownership for a trade or asked out of Tennessee.”

Story continues below advertisement

The free agency and draft process arrive quickly for teams outside of the postseason picture, but Tennessee could regret not getting any value in return for its head coach. Vrabel is highly coveted around the league and well-respected by players.

Vrabel reportedly is interested in coaching the Patriots if Belichick departs the franchise, but there will be plenty of suitors for one of the top names on the coaching market.