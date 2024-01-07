FOXBORO, Mass. — It sure seems like New England Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater will suit up for the final time Sunday.

There was plenty of love shown for the 10-time Pro Bowler before the matchup with the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Included was Tom Brady, who got in on the action via Instagram.

Tom Brady shouts out #Patriots captain Matthew Slater:



“One of a kind in every way… Love you, Slate, and so proud of you”



(IG: @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/7hgYslCPW6 — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) January 7, 2024

Devin McCourty and Julian Edelman, who each won three Super Bowls with Slater and Brady, shared some love for the legendary special teamer.

Dad what was having Matt Slater as a teammate like? https://t.co/DEwhjYIdci pic.twitter.com/rMTtbjEnPE — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 7, 2024

Devin McCourty and Julian Edelman show love for Matthew Slater on IG pic.twitter.com/zq1wnC2tNj — Sophie Weller (@sophieewellerr) January 7, 2024

The Patriots wore sweatshirts during pregame warmups that said “The Patriot” on the front and “CAPTAIN” on the back above the veteran’s No. 18. They also read, “Son, Father, Husband, Teammate, 10 Time Pro Bowl Selection, 3 Time Super Bowl Champion, 13 Time Captain, 5 Time All-Pro.”

Slater’s parents, Jackie and Annie, were also in attendance.

It hasn’t been a season worth celebrating, but Slater is certainly worthy of whatever praise is sent in his direction Sunday.