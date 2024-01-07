FOXBORO, Mass. — It sure seems like New England Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater will suit up for the final time Sunday.

There was plenty of love shown for the 10-time Pro Bowler before the matchup with the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Included was Tom Brady, who got in on the action via Instagram.

Devin McCourty and Julian Edelman, who each won three Super Bowls with Slater and Brady, shared some love for the legendary special teamer.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots wore sweatshirts during pregame warmups that said “The Patriot” on the front and “CAPTAIN” on the back above the veteran’s No. 18. They also read, “Son, Father, Husband, Teammate, 10 Time Pro Bowl Selection, 3 Time Super Bowl Champion, 13 Time Captain, 5 Time All-Pro.”

Slater’s parents, Jackie and Annie, were also in attendance.

It hasn’t been a season worth celebrating, but Slater is certainly worthy of whatever praise is sent in his direction Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

More Patriots:

Five Thoughts On Patriots’ Snowy Week 18 Loss To Jets

About the Author

Keagan Stiefel

Digital Content Producer

UMass-Amherst Alum. NFL Draft nerd. Multi-time internet argument winner. Passionate about things that don't matter.

More From Keagan

In This Article

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images