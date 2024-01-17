It remains to be seen where the greatest NFL coach ends up after a wildly successful 24-year run with the New England Patriots.

But no matter where he lands, Tom Brady believes you can expect to see the same old Bill Belichick.

Brady, as well as former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman, spoke about Belichick’s future on the latest episode of the legendary quarterback’s podcast. While Brady didn’t dive into speculation about Belichick’s next team, potential staffers or any other hypotheticals, he did vocalize a campaign of sorts for his ex-coach.

“Whatever he does, I’m sure he’ll go at it 100% like he always does,” Brady said, as transcribed by Boston.com. “This year, he was going at it as hard as he could, like he always had.”

Belichick didn’t waste any time moving forward after parting ways with Robert Kraft and company. The 71-year-old interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons a mere four days after his New England exit and surely will be talking with other teams in the coming days and weeks.

And like Brady said, whatever team lands Belichick will be bringing in a coach who’s going to work tirelessly to build something great.