Once Week 17 wrapped up, the Patriots had a 23% chance of claiming the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, according to ESPN’s analytics department. The Commanders led the way with 69%.

Four days later, the odds were worse for New England.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Thu 1/4, 1:58pm
New York Jets
NYJ
+107
Sun 1/7, 1:00 PM
NE -1.5 O/U 34
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
New England Patriots
NE
-127

Here’s what ESPN’s analytics department currently says about chances to land the No. 2 pick, according to Seth Walder:

Washington Commanders: 76%
New England Patriots: 18%
Arizona Cardinals: 5%
New York Giants: less than 1%

Story continues below advertisement

So, what happened?

Well, a bunch of teams with nothing to gain or lose plan on starting their backup quarterbacks. ESPN’s algorithm factors in those variables, as well as the playing statuses of other key players.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

The Commanders will start Sam Howell, who’s viewed as a downgrade from Jacoby Brissett. The Ravens will rest Lamar Jackson against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a game that could have huge tiebreaker ramifications for the draft order (Patriots are rooting for Baltimore). The New York Jets will start Trevor Siemian, likely increasing their chances of beating New England at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

That’s not to say all hope is lost for Patriots fans who want a top-two pick in the draft. In fact, there still are multiple ways for New England to land the second overall pick even if it beats the Jets.

Story continues below advertisement

One thing we know for certain: Barring a bunch of ties, the Patriots can’t finish any lower than the fifth pick. A loss to New York guarantees them a top-three selection.

More Football:

Why Analytics Soured On Patriots’ Draft Hopes Over Last Few Days

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images