Tony Snell is fighting to make an NBA roster, and he’s doing it for a lot more than just a paycheck.

The 32-year-old played his second-straight stint with the Maine Celtics this season, and he’s flashed his two-way ability in 13 games. The veteran has been a leader for JD Davison and Jordan Walsh, and he hopes he can provide some value to a team around trade deadline season.

“Of course, I want to come back and play, but I have a bigger purpose now,” Snell told Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. “It’s not about me anymore. It’s about my boys.”

Snell hasn’t played in the NBA since he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in the CJ McCollum trade during the 2021-22 season. He needs to be on an active roster by Friday to complete his 10th year of service for the players association’s retiree benefits program. That would make Snell eligible for the union’s premium medical plan beyond his current single qualification, which also would cover his whole family, including his two sons, who were both diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

“It’s something I truly need,” Snell told Fischer. “Not only for myself, but for my wife and my kids.”

The nine-year forward made over $50 million across his NBA career but being part of the union’s medical plan likely would give him and his family the security needed for his kids, both of whom are under four years old.

Boston doesn’t have any pressing needs, and it’s unlikely it will make a move before the NBA trade deadline. It certainly wouldn’t hurt the Celtics to sign him to a 10-day contract, and even if there are some tax penalties, it still would be a good gesture, especially with Joe Mazzulla preaching the importance of good character.

If there were a basketball reason, Snell could help provide rest to key players such as Al Horford or Kristaps Porzingis, both of whom need a respite. Luke Kornet also missed multiple games in the first half of the season, so the Celtics could use extra hands to fill in while players take care of their injuries.

NBA fans voiced support for Snell’s story on social media, and they hope at least one team will take a look at him. Boston certainly has seen him in its backyard for a year and a half, so the opportunity is there for Brad Stevens to pursue.