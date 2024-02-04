David Pastrnak had an eventful All-Star weekend representing the Boston Bruins at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Bruins forward found the back of the net on multiple occasions during the All-Star Game, got a shot past Boston teammate Jeremy Swayman and ultimately lost in the final to his head coach Jim Montgomery and Team Matthews.

Pastrnak also got to experience celebrity fanfare, interacting with Canadian singer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan Justin Bieber, who manned the bench as a celebrity captain for Team Matthews. While the Grammy winner may root for a major rival, the Bruins’ leading scorer enjoyed the opportunity to meet Bieber.

🎥 @pastrnak96 on facing off against Monty in the #NHLAllStar Final: "We run into each other in the hallway before the game. Walked with my head down but obviously Monty couldn't help himself and had to say something. It was fun. Good thing is one of us would win." pic.twitter.com/9aj7O2Gioh — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 4, 2024

“That was cool,” Pastrnak told reporters after the game, per Bruins team-provided video. “He’s an amazing, talented person. Obviously, (I’m) a fan of his music. He is a Leafs fan, so that’s a little step back. It was fun. I was able to get a picture with him in the room and on the ice. Definitely special. All the players appreciate him being a hockey fan. It helps our game when a person like this appreciates what we do.”

The Bruins star also thanked Bieber’s fellow celebrity captains, Tate McRae (Team MacKinnon), Michael Buble (Team Hughes) and Will Arnett (Team McDavid), throughout All-Star Weekend for their support of the sport and the event.

As for the Bruins, the top team in the Eastern Conference returns to Boston on Tuesday night to battle the Calgary Flames at TD Garden.